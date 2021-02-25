Dr. William Springhart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Springhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Springhart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Springhart, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Highlands Cashiers Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Springhart works at
Locations
-
1
Prisma Health Regional Urology48 Centennial Way, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 522-8000
-
2
Palmetto Urological PA11 Park Creek Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 797-7450
Hospital Affiliations
- Highlands Cashiers Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Springhart?
I couldn't have asked for a better doctor to perform my kidney cancer surgery. He explained the surgery thoroughly and didn't try to rush me out of the office. He took time to talk about procedure, recovery, and expectations. He continued to follow up with me. I wish there were more doctors out there like Dr. Springhart!!
About Dr. William Springhart, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1760479968
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University Illinois
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Springhart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Springhart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Springhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Springhart works at
Dr. Springhart has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Prostate Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Springhart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Springhart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Springhart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Springhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Springhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.