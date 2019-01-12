Dr. William Sponsel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sponsel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Sponsel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Sponsel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Bristol, Faculty Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery.
Locations
William E Sponsel M.d. PA311 Camden St Ste 306, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 223-9292
University of the Incarnate Word2547 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78203 Directions (210) 619-7020
Eye & Vision Care Clinic9725 Datapoint Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 283-6800
Baptist Medical Center111 Dallas St, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 297-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sponsel and his staff are very professional and helpful. Wait time is quite a while, but worth waiting for.He is theral and answers all questions, they are helpful with medication perscriptions as well. I would reccomend him to anyone who is in search for a Glaucoma specialist !
About Dr. William Sponsel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396754958
Education & Certifications
- University Wis
- Bristol Royal Infirm
- University Of Bristol, Faculty Of Medicine And Dentistry
- University of Bristol / The Medical School
- Ophthalmology
