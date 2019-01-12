Overview

Dr. William Sponsel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Bristol, Faculty Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery.



Dr. Sponsel works at William E Sponsel M.d. PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotony of Eye, Ocular Hypertension and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.