Dr. William Spiker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Spiker works at University Orthopaedic Center in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and South Jordan, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.