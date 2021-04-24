Dr. William Spiker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Spiker, MD
Overview
Dr. William Spiker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Locations
University Orthopedic Center590 S Wakara Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108 Directions (801) 587-7109
Rothman Institute - Center City Philadelphia925 Chestnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (267) 339-3500
University of Utah Health Care5126 W DAYBREAK PKWY, South Jordan, UT 84009 Directions (801) 213-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spiker performed my spinal fusion after a gymnastics accident caused me to burst fracture one of my vertebrae. He was amazing and has helped me with any issues I have had since. When I began having pain he recommended a topical ointment treatment that helped but wasn't a long term solution. After months of trying other options we decided to remove my hardware. I have felt much better since then. I know I can always count on his advice and his willingness to go through all my options with me. (I also used to work in the O.R. at the U of U and he was who everyone who worked there recommended)
About Dr. William Spiker, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spiker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spiker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spiker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Spiker has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spiker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spiker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spiker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.