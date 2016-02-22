Dr. William Spiegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Spiegel, MD
Overview
Dr. William Spiegel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Spiegel works at
Locations
-
1
Signature Health2910 Crescent Ave, Homewood, AL 35209 Directions (205) 380-8820Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Spiegel?
We could not have asked for a better doctor who took the time to get to know her records, talk to her and then talk to us as a family. I would recommend him to anyone, especially anyone with a bed bound family member. The entire staff was wonderful.
About Dr. William Spiegel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1679523955
Education & Certifications
- Carraway Methodist Med Center
- CARRAWAY METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER
- MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spiegel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spiegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spiegel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spiegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spiegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.