Dr. William Spencer Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Spencer Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntington, NY.
Locations
Long Island Otolaryngology and Pediatric Airway PC25 E Carver St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 424-1887
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spencer has seen my two kids. He is excellent with them. Very understanding and explains everything very clear so that you would understand everything that is going on with your kids health!! He is the best!!!
About Dr. William Spencer Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1326139379
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
