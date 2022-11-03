Dr. William Spencer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Spencer, MD
Overview
Dr. William Spencer, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center, Medical City Dallas, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Locations
Texas Retina Associates - Dallas Main9600 N Central Expy Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 692-6941Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pm
Texas Retina Associates - Wichita Falls5800 Kell Blvd Ste 100, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Directions (940) 691-3232Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pm
Texas Retina Associates - Dallas North10740 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 363-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Medical City Dallas
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Spencer has been wonderful. He is top notch in his field. Wichita Falls has been blessed to have him. I have macular degeneration in my left eye and he has stopped the progression and saved my vision. I will always be grateful to him for the care that he has given me. In addition to being an excellent physician, he is also a very nice person.
About Dr. William Spencer, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1164406088
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Ochsner Med Fdn Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spencer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spencer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spencer works at
Dr. Spencer has seen patients for Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spencer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spencer.
