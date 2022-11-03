See All Ophthalmologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. William Spencer, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
3 (21)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Spencer, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center, Medical City Dallas, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Spencer works at Texas Retina Associates in Dallas, TX with other offices in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Retina Associates - Dallas Main
    9600 N Central Expy Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 692-6941
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Texas Retina Associates - Wichita Falls
    5800 Kell Blvd Ste 100, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 691-3232
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
  3. 3
    Texas Retina Associates - Dallas North
    10740 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 363-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Medical City Dallas
  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Macular Hole
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 03, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Spencer has been wonderful. He is top notch in his field. Wichita Falls has been blessed to have him. I have macular degeneration in my left eye and he has stopped the progression and saved my vision. I will always be grateful to him for the care that he has given me. In addition to being an excellent physician, he is also a very nice person.
    About Dr. William Spencer, MD

    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    • English
    • 1164406088
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School
    • Ochsner Med Fdn Hospital
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    • Ophthalmology
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.