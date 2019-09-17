Overview

Dr. William Spak, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Anaheim, CA.



Dr. Spak works at Buchholz and Spak DPM in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Orange, CA and Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe Repair and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.