See All Podiatrists in Anaheim, CA
Dr. William Spak, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. William Spak, DPM

Podiatry
2.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. William Spak, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Anaheim, CA. 

Dr. Spak works at Buchholz and Spak DPM in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Orange, CA and Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe Repair and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alona Kashanian, DPM
Dr. Alona Kashanian, DPM
10 (135)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Feit, DPM
Dr. Eric Feit, DPM
10 (122)
View Profile
Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM
Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM
8 (47)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Buchholz and Spak DPM
    1011 W La Palma Ave Ste 100, Anaheim, CA 92801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 961-1882
  2. 2
    Cambridge Foot and Ankle Associates
    1038 E Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92866 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 771-4191
  3. 3
    Memorialcare Bickerstaff Pediatric Family Center
    2865 Atlantic Ave Ste 152, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 933-3136
  4. 4
    Memorial Podiatry Group
    2333 PACIFIC AVE, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 427-7443
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Spak?

    Sep 17, 2019
    Great? I had Pressure Ulcers on both of my heels. He diagnosed both of them immediately and treated them effectively with no problems. He has a great personality. He has a very friendly, caring, pleasant and effective staff. I had fun every appointment I had with Dr. Spak.
    Lonn Beedy — Sep 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Spak, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Spak, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Spak to family and friends

    Dr. Spak's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Spak

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Spak, DPM.

    About Dr. William Spak, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922189000
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Spak, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spak has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe Repair and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Spak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Spak, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.