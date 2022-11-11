See All Ophthalmologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. William Soscia, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. William Soscia, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (61)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. William Soscia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Soscia works at CENTER FOR SIGHT in Sarasota, FL with other offices in University Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Sight - Sarasota
    2601 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 925-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Center For Sight - University
    5409 University Pkwy, University Park, FL 34201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 330-2020
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract
LASIK
Cataract
LASIK

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Soscia?

    Nov 11, 2022
    Everyone is knowledgeable and helpful and friendly. Great atmosphere and the two surgeries went very smooth and successfully. Would definitely recommend Dr. Soscia.
    Delores S — Nov 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Soscia, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Soscia, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Soscia to family and friends

    Dr. Soscia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Soscia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Soscia, MD.

    About Dr. William Soscia, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518965516
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Utah
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Ut Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Us Military Academy
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Soscia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soscia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soscia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soscia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soscia has seen patients for Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soscia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Soscia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soscia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soscia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soscia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Soscia, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.