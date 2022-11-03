See All Neurosurgeons in Rockville Centre, NY
Dr. William Sonstein, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. William Sonstein, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. William Sonstein, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Sonstein works at Neurological Surgery PC in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY and Bethpage, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological Surgery PC
    100 Merrick Rd Ste 128W, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 255-9031
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Neurological Surgery PC
    600 Northern Blvd Ste 118, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 478-0008
  3. 3
    4230 Hempstead Tpke Ste 4, Bethpage, NY 11714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 255-9031
  4. 4
    Bethpage
    4250 Hempstead Tpke Ste 4, Bethpage, NY 11714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 579-8950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(26)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Sonstein?

Nov 03, 2022
My initial consultation with Dr. Sonstein was a particularly positive experience. Staff was friendly and organized. The doctor saw me right on schedule. I wasn’t rushed and was able to fully explain history and location of my pain and help doctor gain some insight. After physical exam Dr. pulled up my mri explaining location and cause of nerve pain. He explained the surgery for relief thoroughly and I never felt pressured to schedule surgery immediately. He suggested I continue a more conservative treatment until it was exhausted. I left more informed and with a backup plan for my health.
— Nov 03, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. William Sonstein, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Sonstein, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sonstein to family and friends

Dr. Sonstein's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Sonstein

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Sonstein, MD.

About Dr. William Sonstein, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1669495305
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Sonstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sonstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sonstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. William Sonstein, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.