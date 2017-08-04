Dr. William Sommers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sommers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Sommers, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Sommers, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Saint Francis Hospital701 N Clayton St, Wilmington, DE 19805 Directions (302) 421-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Sommers is an excellent doctor. Not only is a he very knowledgeable, but he also takes the time to listen to you and answers any questions you may have. I have been seeing him for several years.
About Dr. William Sommers, DO
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Sommers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sommers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sommers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sommers has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sommers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sommers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sommers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sommers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sommers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.