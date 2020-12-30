See All Allergists & Immunologists in Newport Beach, CA
Allergy & Immunology
4 (17)
54 years of experience
Dr. William Sokol Jr, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Sokol Jr works at William N Sokol JR, MD in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    William N. Sokol Jr M D Inc.
    400 Newport Center Dr Ste 406, Newport Beach, CA 92660 (949) 645-3374
    William N Sokol Jr MD Inc
    4950 Barranca Pkwy Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92604 (949) 645-3374

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.0
    Based on 17 ratings
    Dec 30, 2020
    Dr Sokol is an amazing Dr who has taken great care of our family for going on 2 years
    Cindy — Dec 30, 2020
    About Dr. William Sokol Jr, MD

    Allergy & Immunology
    54 years of experience
    English, French
    1497756522
    Education & Certifications

    OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sokol Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sokol Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Sokol Jr has seen patients for Sinusitis, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokol Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sokol Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sokol Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

