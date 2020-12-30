Dr. Sokol Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Sokol Jr, MD
Dr. William Sokol Jr, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
William N. Sokol Jr M D Inc.400 Newport Center Dr Ste 406, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 645-3374
William N Sokol Jr MD Inc4950 Barranca Pkwy Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 645-3374
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Sokol is an amazing Dr who has taken great care of our family for going on 2 years
About Dr. William Sokol Jr, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 54 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sokol Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sokol Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sokol Jr has seen patients for Sinusitis, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sokol Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sokol Jr speaks French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokol Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokol Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sokol Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sokol Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.