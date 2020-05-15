Overview

Dr. William Snyder Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from INDIANA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Snyder Jr works at Tennova Hospitalist Group in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Broken Neck and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.