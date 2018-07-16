Dr. William Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Snyder, MD
Overview
Dr. William Snyder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia.
Locations
Advanced Orthopedic Institute400 E Dove Ave, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 686-2669
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Care Credit
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
All I can say is that when I had to have knee surgery he and his whole staff were awesome. It was great not having to be sent to different places for the MRI, therapy before surgery, surgery & to the therapy after...was all in their facility. I highly recommend Dr. Snyder and his staff.
About Dr. William Snyder, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wm Beaumont Army Med Center
- Letterman Army Medical Center
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- Gustavus Adolphus College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snyder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.