Dr. William Snyder, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Dr. William Snyder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia.

Dr. Snyder works at Advanced Orthopedic Institute in Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Orthopedic Institute
    400 E Dove Ave, Mcallen, TX 78504 (956) 686-2669

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Knee Sprain
Bursitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Care Credit
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 16, 2018
    All I can say is that when I had to have knee surgery he and his whole staff were awesome. It was great not having to be sent to different places for the MRI, therapy before surgery, surgery & to the therapy after...was all in their facility. I highly recommend Dr. Snyder and his staff.
    Reta Durham in South Padre Island, TX — Jul 16, 2018
    About Dr. William Snyder, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457545881
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wm Beaumont Army Med Center
    Internship
    • Letterman Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
    Undergraduate School
    • Gustavus Adolphus College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snyder works at Advanced Orthopedic Institute in Mcallen, TX. View the full address on Dr. Snyder’s profile.

    Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

