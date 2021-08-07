Dr. William Smolinski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smolinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Smolinski, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Smolinski, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Smolinski works at
Locations
The Heart Care Group1249 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 100, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 770-2200Tuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
The Heart Care Group PC858 Interchange Rd, Lehighton, PA 18235 Directions (610) 377-9303
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We would give him a 5++ Excellent bedside manner, does not rush an appointment, and takes his time explaining your situation. My husband and I are both patients and are extremely pleased with our care.
About Dr. William Smolinski, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1861402117
Education & Certifications
- ROBERT PACKER HOSPITAL
- US Army
- Kennedy Meml Hosp
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smolinski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smolinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smolinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smolinski works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smolinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smolinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smolinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smolinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.