Dr. William Smith, MD

Urology
4.0 (34)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Smith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Medical City Denton and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.

Dr. Smith works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gonorrhea Infections, Interstitial Cystitis and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urology Clinics of North Texas - Fort Worth Office
    4312 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 700, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 915-8506
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Medical City Denton
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gonorrhea Infections
Interstitial Cystitis
Urinary Stones
Gonorrhea Infections
Interstitial Cystitis
Urinary Stones

Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 09, 2022
    Dr. Smith treated me for urinary retention caused by BPH. Dr. Smith performed a simple robotic prostatectomy. I had no pain after 3 days, Dr. Smith discussed the procedure with me in detail and made me so at ease to make the decision to do the surgery. Dr. Smith is one of a handful who are certified to do robotic surgeries. On my follow up visit, Dr. Smith discussed with me what to expect after removing the catheter and is has been exactly as he described. I highly recommend Dr. Smith and have been blessed to have been referred to him. If any of my family members need to see a urologist, they will be going to him. I gave Dr. Smith a hug and thanked him for helping me get through a rough time in my life, it’s no fun if you can’t relieve your bladder due to an enlarged prostate. Dr. Smith is very mild mannered, listens to you and answers all your questions. Highly recommended!
    Carl W. — Nov 09, 2022
    • Urology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1629230552
    Education & Certifications

    • UT Southwestern Medical Center
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Princeton U
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for Gonorrhea Infections, Interstitial Cystitis and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

