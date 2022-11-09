Dr. William Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Smith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Medical City Denton and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.
Locations
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Fort Worth Office4312 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 700, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (214) 915-8506Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Medical City Denton
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith treated me for urinary retention caused by BPH. Dr. Smith performed a simple robotic prostatectomy. I had no pain after 3 days, Dr. Smith discussed the procedure with me in detail and made me so at ease to make the decision to do the surgery. Dr. Smith is one of a handful who are certified to do robotic surgeries. On my follow up visit, Dr. Smith discussed with me what to expect after removing the catheter and is has been exactly as he described. I highly recommend Dr. Smith and have been blessed to have been referred to him. If any of my family members need to see a urologist, they will be going to him. I gave Dr. Smith a hug and thanked him for helping me get through a rough time in my life, it’s no fun if you can’t relieve your bladder due to an enlarged prostate. Dr. Smith is very mild mannered, listens to you and answers all your questions. Highly recommended!
About Dr. William Smith, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629230552
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Princeton U
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Gonorrhea Infections, Interstitial Cystitis and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.