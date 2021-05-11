Dr. William Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Smith, MD
Dr. William Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.
Western Reg Ctr for Brain & Spine Surgery-maryland3061 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 737-1948
He is the absolute best at what he does! He has done 2 of my spine surgeries! I would recommend him anytime to anyone!
About Dr. William Smith, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1578520532
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Myelopathy, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
