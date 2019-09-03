Dr. William Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. William Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
William E Smith Obstetrics & Gynecology2995 Miller Ave, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (931) 787-1362
-
2
Cumberland Medical Center421 S Main St, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (931) 484-9511
Hospital Affiliations
- Cumberland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
He was my doctor for both pregnancies and he is truly amazing. A wonderful God fearing man!
About Dr. William Smith, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1316168909
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.