Dr. William Smith IV, MD
Overview
Dr. William Smith IV, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Annex1500 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 505-4491
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'd give Dr Smith 10 Stars if I could! He literally gave me my life back, after having paroxysmal Afib for the past 10+ years and never knowing when it would trigger. From the office visits to the hospital ablation, I could not have had a better experience! My eternal gratitude to Dr Smith, Dr James Harper, and all their incredible Team at Novant Health.
About Dr. William Smith IV, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1144338161
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
