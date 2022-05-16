See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Wilmington, NC
Super Profile

Dr. William Smith IV, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Smith IV, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Smith IV works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Annex in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioversion, Elective and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Annex
    Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Annex
1500 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401
(910) 505-4491

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 16, 2022
    I'd give Dr Smith 10 Stars if I could! He literally gave me my life back, after having paroxysmal Afib for the past 10+ years and never knowing when it would trigger. From the office visits to the hospital ablation, I could not have had a better experience! My eternal gratitude to Dr Smith, Dr James Harper, and all their incredible Team at Novant Health.
    T. Moore — May 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Smith IV, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1144338161
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Hospital
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

