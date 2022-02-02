Dr. William Smiddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smiddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Smiddy, MD
Overview
Dr. William Smiddy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Smiddy works at
Locations
Bascom Palmer Eye Institute-anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital900 NW 17th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 326-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at Naples3880 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34103 Directions (239) 659-3937
UHealth at Plantation8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 210-1000
UHealth Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at Palm Beach Gardens7107 Fairway Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Directions (561) 515-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I underwent a vitrectomy with Dr. William Smiddy on January 27, 2022 to correct residual debris and flashing lights in my right eye from a cataract surgery from 5 months prior. I would not hesitate to do another vitrectomy with Dr. Smiddy if I had the same outcome after booking a cataract surgery on my left eye. He is a physician that does not waste words or time, however, his actions taken to resolve the issues plaguing my vision were nothing short of a miracle worker. Dr. Smiddy is a very skilled surgeon with a caring team/staff and pretty much conducts his post-op appointments in a precise, neatly packaged one man show manner. Thank you so much Dr. Smiddy.
About Dr. William Smiddy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1346265337
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Smiddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smiddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smiddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smiddy has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smiddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Smiddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smiddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smiddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smiddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.