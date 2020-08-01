Dr. William Sloan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Sloan, MD
Overview
Dr. William Sloan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital
Locations
Affiliates In Gastroenterology101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 217, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 731-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
After a unplanned c-section, I experienced horrible nausea and vomiting to the extent that I could not care for my newborn son. Dr. Sloan listened to my story, asked questions, and called to check in between appointments. He was able to deduce that it was all due to acid reflux and prescribed Protonix which relieved my issues instantly. I am so grateful to Dr. Sloan!
About Dr. William Sloan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sloan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sloan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sloan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sloan works at
Dr. Sloan has seen patients for Hernia, Indigestion and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sloan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloan.
