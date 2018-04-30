Overview

Dr. William Slattery III, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Slattery III works at House Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.