Overview

Dr. William Skinner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Skinner works at Urology Center Of South Florida in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.