Overview

Dr. William Simonet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and United Hospital.



Dr. Simonet works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Edina, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.