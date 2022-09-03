Dr. William Sima, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sima is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Sima, MD
Overview
Dr. William Sima, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Locations
Main Office - SLO County322 Posada Ln Ste A, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-5555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The man,the myth, the legend..... Dr.S and his team are top notch.
About Dr. William Sima, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770505505
Education & Certifications
- Harbor/ucla Med Center
- La Co Usc Med Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University Of Southern California / Bs, Biological Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sima speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Sima. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sima.
