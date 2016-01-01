Dr. William Silverman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Silverman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Silverman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Developmental and Learning Disorders , Speech and Language and Learning Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 914 S 52nd St Ste 100, Tempe, AZ 85281 Directions (480) 317-2215
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Silverman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1215993902
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.