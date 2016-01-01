Dr. William Silver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Silver, MD
Overview
Dr. William Silver, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Locations
Melvin N Abend MD PC4553 N Shallowford Rd Ste 40B, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (770) 457-6303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Silver, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1104883859
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silver has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silver accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.