Overview

Dr. W Dean Sides, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gardendale, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.



Dr. Sides works at BBH Primary Care Network Gardendale in Gardendale, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.