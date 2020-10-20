See All Plastic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. William Shuell, MD

Dr. William Shuell, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (41)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Shuell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. Shuell works at Infini Cosmetic Associates in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Locations

  1. 1
    Infini Cosmetic Associates
    7473 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 946-7100
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 41 ratings
Patient Ratings (41)
5 Star
(41)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. William Shuell, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1790782316
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • General Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship Body Sculpting Center Scottsdale, AZ
Residency
  • Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
Internship
  • Orlando Reg Med Center
Medical Education
  • New York Medical College
Undergraduate School
  • Hofstra University
Board Certifications
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Shuell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shuell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shuell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shuell works at Infini Cosmetic Associates in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Shuell’s profile.

41 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shuell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shuell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

