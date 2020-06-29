Dr. William Shirley Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirley Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Shirley Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Shirley Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Dr. Shirley Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Obgyn Specialists380 Hospital Dr Ste 100, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 743-4646
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Got your Shirley is exceptionally kind and compassionate. His concern immediately put me at ease. I can't imagine using anyone else.
About Dr. William Shirley Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
