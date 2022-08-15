Overview

Dr. William Shirley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hickman, Marshall Medical Center, Maury Regional Medical Center and Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence.



Dr. Shirley works at Mid-Tennessee Bone & Joint in Columbia, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.