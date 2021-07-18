Dr. William Shim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Shim, MD
Dr. William Shim, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Center of Arthritis & Rheumatism Endeavor2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 530, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 694-7598
Love the rheumatologist. One if the best in the nation!
- Rheumatology
- English, Korean
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Shim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shim has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shim speaks Korean.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Shim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shim.
