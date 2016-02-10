Dr. Shiel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Shiel, MD
Overview
Dr. William Shiel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Locations
Mission Internal Medical Group26732 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 151, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 347-6044
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
dr shiel is a great doctor . he has a great bedside manner,he explains why you need to do something or if you dont need to . and he has a great staff
About Dr. William Shiel, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine
- University Of California, Irvine
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shiel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shiel has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shiel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shiel speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiel.
