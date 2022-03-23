Overview

Dr. William Sherrer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, East Alabama Medical Center, Jackson Hospital and Clinic, North Mississippi Health Services, Prattville Baptist Hospital and Vaughan Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sherrer works at Jackson Clinic Urology East in Montgomery, AL with other offices in Prattville, AL, Tupelo, MS and Selma, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.