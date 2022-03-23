Dr. William Sherrer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherrer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Sherrer, MD
Overview
Dr. William Sherrer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, East Alabama Medical Center, Jackson Hospital and Clinic, North Mississippi Health Services, Prattville Baptist Hospital and Vaughan Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Timothy W. Morrow MD PC226 Mitylene Park Dr, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 281-7666
All Med At Prattville1840 E Main St, Prattville, AL 36066 Directions (334) 595-8610
Urology Professional Assoc499 Gloster Creek Vlg Ste A1, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
William Todd Sherrer MD PC1023 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 308, Selma, AL 36701 Directions (334) 875-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- East Alabama Medical Center
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
- North Mississippi Health Services
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
- Vaughan Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I really liked Dr. Sherrer and all the staff who have interacted with me over the past year. He performed robotic surgery on me and has now become my urologist. I felt that confident in him and the staff.
About Dr. William Sherrer, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1831189158
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherrer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherrer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherrer has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherrer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherrer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherrer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherrer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherrer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.