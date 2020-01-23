See All Otolaryngologists in Port Jefferson Station, NY
Dr. William Sher, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. William Sher, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They completed their residency with Nyu Hospitals Center, Otolaryngology Kings County Hosp Ctr, General Surgery

Dr. Sher works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Port Jefferson in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ENT and Allergy Associates - Port Jefferson
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Port Jefferson
1500 Route 112 Bldg 4 Fl 2, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
(631) 928-0188

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital
  • Saint Charles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Outer Ear Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 23, 2020
    Dr. Sher was very professional, knowledgeable, and personable. He was caring and interested in me and what I had to say. His staff was wonderful... I didn't have the correct insurance referral, and the woman at the desk got on the line with the insurance co. and straightened it all out. Overall a good experience. Highly recommended.
    Jake — Jan 23, 2020
    Dr. William Sher, MD
    About Dr. William Sher, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770564296
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nyu Hospitals Center, Otolaryngology Kings County Hosp Ctr, General Surgery
    Internship
    • SUNY Downstate-Kings Co
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Sher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sher works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Port Jefferson in Port Jefferson Station, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sher’s profile.

    Dr. Sher has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

