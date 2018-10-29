Dr. William Sheldon Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheldon Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Sheldon Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. William Sheldon Jr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Sheldon Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
William R. Sheldon Jr. MD PA5930 W Parker Rd Ste 700, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 943-7626
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheldon Jr?
When a patient says he is a child molester, won't fill prescriptions unless come-in, etc., I am not sure what these patients are talking about? I have been seeing Dr. Sheldon for 5-years. He is a great doctor; he asks what is going on with you, reviews your chart thoroughly, perform check-up, has blood drawn. Upon completion of blood work, determines if you need any adjustments. If not, you have your prescription refills. Honest doctor, kind office staff, no wait. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. William Sheldon Jr, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1386651180
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheldon Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheldon Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheldon Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheldon Jr works at
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheldon Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheldon Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheldon Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheldon Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.