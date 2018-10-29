See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Plano, TX
Dr. William Sheldon Jr, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. William Sheldon Jr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.

Dr. Sheldon Jr works at William R. Sheldon Jr. MD PA in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    William R. Sheldon Jr. MD PA
    5930 W Parker Rd Ste 700, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 943-7626

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dexamethasone Suppression Test

Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Oct 29, 2018
    When a patient says he is a child molester, won't fill prescriptions unless come-in, etc., I am not sure what these patients are talking about? I have been seeing Dr. Sheldon for 5-years. He is a great doctor; he asks what is going on with you, reviews your chart thoroughly, perform check-up, has blood drawn. Upon completion of blood work, determines if you need any adjustments. If not, you have your prescription refills. Honest doctor, kind office staff, no wait. Highly recommend him.
    B A Hibl in Frisco, TX — Oct 29, 2018
    About Dr. William Sheldon Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386651180
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Sheldon Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheldon Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheldon Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheldon Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheldon Jr works at William R. Sheldon Jr. MD PA in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sheldon Jr’s profile.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheldon Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheldon Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheldon Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheldon Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

