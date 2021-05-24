Dr. William Shapse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Shapse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Shapse, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universite Catholique De Louvain, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Shapse works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Specialty Group of South Florida4800 Linton Blvd Ste F106, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 496-0176Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shapse?
Doctor shapes is an excellent doctor! He goes above and beyond to help you. listens to your concerns and spends the time that is needed to help. So glad I found him.
About Dr. William Shapse, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, French and Hebrew
- 1801880836
Education & Certifications
- Joslin Diab Center
- St John Hospital
- St John Hospital
- Universite Catholique De Louvain, Faculte De Medecine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapse works at
Dr. Shapse speaks French and Hebrew.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.