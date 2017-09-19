Overview

Dr. William Shappley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Shappley works at The Urology Group, P.C. in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.