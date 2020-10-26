Dr. William Shappley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shappley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Shappley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Shappley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Urology Group PC6029 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 300, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 767-8158
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The greatest environment for any doctor.
About Dr. William Shappley, MD
- Urology
- 57 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shappley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shappley has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shappley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shappley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shappley.
