Dr. William Shappley, MD

Urology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Shappley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Shappley works at The Urology Group, P.C. in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Group PC
    Urology Group PC, 6029 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 300, Memphis, TN 38120, (901) 767-8158

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    American Republic
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    EmblemHealth
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Humana
    Meritain Health
    MultiPlan
    National Elevator
    POMCO Group
    Principal Life
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 26, 2020
    The greatest environment for any doctor.
    Nathaniel Foster — Oct 26, 2020
    About Dr. William Shappley, MD

    Specialties
    Urology
    Years of Experience
    57 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1508889817
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Shappley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shappley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shappley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shappley works at The Urology Group, P.C. in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Shappley’s profile.

    Dr. Shappley has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shappley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shappley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shappley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shappley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shappley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

