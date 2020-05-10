Dr. William Shankle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shankle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Shankle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Shankle, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Shankle works at
Locations
-
1
William R. Shankle MD Inc.3900 W Coast Hwy Ste 310, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 478-8858
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shankle?
Dr Shankle is amazing -never seen anyone that knows as much about AD as he does. He treated my father for 15 years and managed to slow down the progression of the disease by years -he knew who we all were at 93!! You can’t get better diagnosis or treatment.
About Dr. William Shankle, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1932246584
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital|L A Co Usc Med Center
- Brown Medical School
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shankle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shankle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shankle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shankle works at
Dr. Shankle has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing, Cerebrovascular Disease and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shankle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shankle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shankle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shankle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shankle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.