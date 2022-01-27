See All Neurologists in Fort Collins, CO
Dr. William Shaffer, MD

Neurology
4.5 (27)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. William Shaffer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Medical Center Of The Rockies, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Poudre Valley Hospital, Uchealth Greeley Hospital, UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital and Uchealth Yampa Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Shaffer works at University of Colorado Health Neurology in Fort Collins, CO with other offices in Greeley, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Confusion, Restless Leg Syndrome and Torticollis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Front Range Cancer Specialists PC
    2315 E Harmony Rd Ste 110, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 495-8490
  2. 2
    Banner Occupational Health
    1800 15th St Ste 100-B, Greeley, CO 80631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 350-5612
  3. 3
    Uchealth Greeley
    6767 29th St, Greeley, CO 80634 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 667-7664

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avista Adventist Hospital
  • Ivinson Memorial Hospital
  • Medical Center Of The Rockies
  • Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
  • Poudre Valley Hospital
  • Uchealth Greeley Hospital
  • UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital
  • Uchealth Yampa Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Confusion Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    Jan 27, 2022
    Dr Shaffer is passionate about migraines, personable, and the first doctor in my life that was able to figure out my problem and address it with the right medicine first time finding an easy resolution to migraines almost daily. He has a questionnaire that you complete as a first time patient that addresses every problem that could be related to migraines (stomach symptoms, numbness and everything that I suffered with that no doctor ever knew was migraine related until I saw Dr. Shaffer.) I have reached out with questions and prescription requests – he has gotten back to me same day. Best Neurologist ever – if you suffer with migraines he will change your life and is a doctor you can trust.
    Sarah M. — Jan 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Shaffer, MD
    About Dr. William Shaffer, MD

    • Neurology
    Specialties
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1801044722
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shaffer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaffer has seen patients for Confusion, Restless Leg Syndrome and Torticollis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

