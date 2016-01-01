Dr. Scott Sellers, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sellers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Sellers, DMD
Dr. Scott Sellers, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kennesaw, GA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Med College Of Georgia.
Baker Road Dental Care4090 Jiles Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 Directions (678) 904-0281
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Dentistry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Med College Of Georgia
Dr. Sellers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sellers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sellers using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sellers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sellers speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sellers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sellers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sellers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sellers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.