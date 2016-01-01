Overview

Dr. Scott Sellers, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kennesaw, GA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Med College Of Georgia.



Dr. Sellers works at Baker Road Dental Care in Kennesaw, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.