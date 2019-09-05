Overview

Dr. William Seitz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They completed their fellowship with New York Orth Hosp/Columbia



Dr. Seitz works at Beachwood Family Health Center in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.