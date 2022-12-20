Dr. William Segal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Segal, MD
Dr. William Segal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Locations
William A Segal MD3800 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 3, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 584-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. William Segal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1275698516
Education & Certifications
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- Atlanta Med Center
- Atlanta Medical Center
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Segal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Segal has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Segal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
222 patients have reviewed Dr. Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.