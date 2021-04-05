Dr. William Scully, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scully is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Scully, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Scully, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School of Medicine, Washington, DC- Degree- M.D. and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center and Western Reserve Hospital.
Dr. Scully works at
Locations
Summa Western Reserve Hospital1900 23rd St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 Directions (330) 971-7000
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center1310 Corporate Dr, Hudson, OH 44236 Directions (330) 475-1631Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center437 Portage Trl, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 Directions (330) 929-1947Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center
- Western Reserve Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful visit with Dr. Scully. Discussed my knee problems and received a shot. Office and Staff were great.
About Dr. William Scully, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1851555742
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH- Orthopaedic Adult Reconstruction
- Madigan Army Medical Center, Tacoma, WA- Orthopaedic Surgery Residency
- Madigan Army Medical Center, Tacoma, WA- Surgery Internship
- Georgetown University School of Medicine, Washington, DC- Degree- M.D.
- Miami University, Oxford, OH- Degree- B.S., Honors
- Orthopedic Surgery
