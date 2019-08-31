Dr. William Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Scott, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Scott, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Methodist Southlake Medical Center and Texas Health Heb.
North Hills ENT4351 Booth Calloway Rd Ste 308, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 255-1010
Anderson Audiology1550 Norwood Dr Ste 100, Hurst, TX 76054 Directions (817) 282-8402
North Hills ENT647 S Great Southwest Pkwy Ste 103, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 Directions (817) 595-3700
Texas Pediatric Surgery Center4375 Booth Calloway Rd Ste 100, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 255-1010
- Methodist Southlake Medical Center
- Texas Health Heb
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
My visits at Dr. Scotts office is always pleasant and the staff is excellent. Dr. Scott insured I was taken care of because he had a busy schedule and Dr. Laura took good care of me. I have gone to Dr. Scott for years and I have been very satisfy with the medical care I received. It is a five star doctor's office.
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Of California
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- University of California Irvine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
