Dr. William Scott, MD
Overview
Dr. William Scott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Women's Care1116 Lucerne Ter, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 316-8550
Delaney OB/GYN525 S Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (407) 316-8550
Women's Care Florida LLC9650 Lake Nona Village Pl, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 270-5050
Womens Care Florida Llp10917 Dylan Loren Cir Ste B, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scott is very knowledgeable. I am in the best care with him as my doctor. I am proud to say he has been by doctor for 20 years.
About Dr. William Scott, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
