Overview

Dr. William Schwartz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at Mount Sinai Queens Infusion Center in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.