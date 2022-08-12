Dr. William Schuh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Schuh, MD
Overview
Dr. William Schuh, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Schuh works at
Locations
-
1
Vein Care Institute7390 W Alameda Ave, Lakewood, CO 80226 Directions (303) 431-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
- PHCS
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Sloans Lake Health Insurance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schuh?
Fortunately, the vascular surgeon I’ve gone to previously was booked out two months. I asked my new doctor if she could recommend someone and was given Dr. Schuh’s name. I say fortunately because after going to Dr. Schuh I had a comparison and the difference was night and day. Both are personal caring doctors. It’s the procedure that’s was so different and hands down Dr. Schuh is the clear choice.
About Dr. William Schuh, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1477660785
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schuh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schuh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schuh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schuh works at
Dr. Schuh has seen patients for Venous Sclerotherapy, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.