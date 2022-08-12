See All Vascular Surgeons in Lakewood, CO
Super Profile

Dr. William Schuh, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Schuh, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Schuh works at Vein Care Institute in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Sclerotherapy, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vein Care Institute
    7390 W Alameda Ave, Lakewood, CO 80226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 431-2900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Sclerotherapy
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
    • PHCS
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Sloans Lake Health Insurance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 12, 2022
    Fortunately, the vascular surgeon I’ve gone to previously was booked out two months. I asked my new doctor if she could recommend someone and was given Dr. Schuh’s name. I say fortunately because after going to Dr. Schuh I had a comparison and the difference was night and day. Both are personal caring doctors. It’s the procedure that’s was so different and hands down Dr. Schuh is the clear choice.
    Ginney Regan — Aug 12, 2022
    About Dr. William Schuh, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477660785
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Surgeons
    Residency
    • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Schuh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schuh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schuh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schuh works at Vein Care Institute in Lakewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Schuh’s profile.

    Dr. Schuh has seen patients for Venous Sclerotherapy, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

