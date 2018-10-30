Overview

Dr. William Schueler, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Schueler works at Primary Care of Western New York Llp in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Kenmore, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.