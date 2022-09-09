Dr. William Schu II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schu II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Schu II, MD
Dr. William Schu II, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.
Central New York Surgical Physicians PC739 Irving Ave Ste 450, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 492-5763
- Crouse Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Schu did my Parathyroid surgery. He did a wonderful job and I was able to go home that night. He’s a very nice, concerned, caring, and trustworthy man. On my initial visit he explained the surgery to me, then again at my pre-surgery visit and day of surgery. I would without hesitation recommend him to anyone who needs surgery.
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Dr. Schu II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schu II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schu II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schu II has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schu II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schu II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schu II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schu II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schu II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.