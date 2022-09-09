Overview

Dr. William Schu II, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.



Dr. Schu II works at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.